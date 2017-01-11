31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 4: Cardio + Flexibility

Consider today your "rest day" workout. It's important for you to still get up and get active -- you’re creating a habit, after all -- but you have flexibility on what you do. Here are your options:

Option #1: 30-minute walk/jog circuit

Enjoy 30 total minutes of walking and jogging, alternating between two minutes of walking and one minute of jogging for the full 30 minutes. If you want to break this up into two 15-minute periods, or three 10-minute periods throughout your day, hey, it's your life.

Option #2: Home cardio circuit exercises

If you choose option #2, perform each exercise below for 60 seconds, immediately transitioning to the next one without rest. Perform four total rounds of the exercises to accumulate 20 minutes of cardio. You can do all four rounds consecutively, or you can break them up into two 10-minute periods. This options is slightly more intense than the walk/jog series detailed above, which is why it's shorter.