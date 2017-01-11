Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 4: Cardio + Flexibility

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 4 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

Consider today your "rest day" workout. It's important for you to still get up and get active -- you’re creating a habit, after all -- but you have flexibility on what you do. Here are your options:

Option #1: 30-minute walk/jog circuit

Enjoy 30 total minutes of walking and jogging, alternating between two minutes of walking and one minute of jogging for the full 30 minutes. If you want to break this up into two 15-minute periods, or three 10-minute periods throughout your day, hey, it's your life.

Option #2: Home cardio circuit exercises

If you choose option #2, perform each exercise below for 60 seconds, immediately transitioning to the next one without rest. Perform four total rounds of the exercises to accumulate 20 minutes of cardio. You can do all four rounds consecutively, or you can break them up into two 10-minute periods. This options is slightly more intense than the walk/jog series detailed above, which is why it's shorter.

twisting march
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Twisting march

jumping jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Jumping jacks

burpees
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Burpees

skaters
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Skaters

Jog in place: just like it sounds, jog in place!

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

Regardless of which option you choose, after you've completed your cardio routine, add this 10-minute stretch series designed to maintain flexibility and range of motion. Don't skip your stretch! Flexibility is one of the five components of fitness, and it's vital to long-term mobility and a pain-free lifestyle.

triceps stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

shoulder stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

quad stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side

chest stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

forward fold
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Forward fold, 60 seconds

hip flexor stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

calf stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

seated hamstring stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

supine figure 4 stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

butterfly stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

