31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 5: Lower Body + Core

You're on Day 5 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

This lower-body- and core-focused circuit is a good way to ease your way into more intense exercise. The whole routine takes roughly 30 minutes, including rest periods.

Four six-minute circuits

Using an interval timer app on your phone, set the timer to track six rounds of 45 seconds work and 15 seconds rest; you'll do each of these exercises for 45 seconds, followed by a short rest. A single circuit takes six minutes. You’ll perform four total circuits with a minute of rest between each circuit. 

Prisoner squats

Plank

Alternating lunges

Oblique twists

Single-leg deadlift

Bird-dog extension

