31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 7: Cardio + Flexibility

You're on Day 7 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

Today’s another "rest day," with nothing more than 20 to 30 minutes of cardio and an easy 10-minute stretch. The suggested routine is the same as earlier in the week, so if you want to mix things up, try the option you didn't try the first time around.

Option #1: 30-minute walk/jog circuit

Enjoy 30 total minutes of walking and jogging, alternating between two minutes of walking and one minute of jogging for the full 30 minutes.

Option #2: Home cardio circuit exercises

If you choose option #2, perform each exercise below for 60 seconds, immediately transitioning to the next exercise without rest. Perform four total rounds of the exercises to accumulate 20 minutes of cardio. You can do all four rounds consecutively, or you can break them up into two 10-minute periods. These exercises, when performed without rest, are slightly more intense than the walk/jog series detailed above, which is why the workout is slightly shorter.

Twisting march

Jumping jacks

Burpees

Skaters

Jog in place: just like it sounds, jog in place!

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

Time to stretch those slowly -- but surely! Definitely surely! -- growing muscles. 

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side

Forward fold, 60 seconds

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

