31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 10: Cardio, Upper Body + Core

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 10 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

You toasted your legs with a pyramid workout yesterday, so now it's your upper body's turn. While consecutive circuits are certainly able to bump up the cardio on their own, you'll get an added dose with the addition of a side-shuffle exercise. Give yourself about 10 to 15ft to move around.

Pyramid exercises:

  • Round 1 = 10 repetitions each
  • Round 2 = 9 repetitions each
  • Round 3 = 8 repetitions each
  • Round 4 = 7 repetitions each
  • Round 5 = 6 repetitions each
  • Round 6 = 5 repetitions each
  • Round 7 = 4 repetitions each
  • Round 8 = 3 repetitions each
  • Round 9 = 2 repetitions each
  • Round 10 = 1 repetition each
side shuffle
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Side shuffle: When you reach the opposite side, plant your outside foot and squat down to touch the ground. That counts as one repetition. 

plank up downs
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Plank up-downs

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder push-ups

triceps dips
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps dips

thrillist

