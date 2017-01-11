31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 11: Cardio + Flexibility

Today's workout is all about Tabatas. If you're unfamiliar, Tabatas are a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that consist of eight rounds of 20 seconds work and 10 seconds rest. Each Tabata lasts four minutes, and you'll perform the same Tabata sequence four times, allowing one minute of rest between each Tabata.
Simply choose between option #1 and option #2. You'll knock it out in just 19 minutes, but it's a good idea to spend at least five minutes warming up before you dive into this intense routine.
Option #1: Bodyweight Tabatas
If the weather is bad, or you want to exercise while watching TV, the bodyweight option is the way to go. For each of the exercises, you'll do as many reps as possible in 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Repeat them two times through for a total of eight work-rest intervals. After completing all eight rounds, rest for a minute before repeating the full Tabata three more times.
Option #2: Sprint Tabatas
If you prefer to do your cardio outside, you can't go wrong with a sprint Tabata. After doing your five- to 10-minute warm-up, sprint as fast and as far as you can for 20 seconds, rest 10 seconds, then repeat, performing a total of eight rounds. After you finish a Tabata, walk slowly for a minute to recover, then dive right into the next one. As with the option #1 bodyweight routine, you'll complete a total of four four-minute Tabatas to finish the workout.
Post-cardio 10-minute stretch
Regardless of which option you choose, after you've completed your routine, add this 10-minute stretch series (it's the same as the one you did last week) to maintain flexibility and range of motion.
Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side
Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side
Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side
Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side
Forward fold, 60 seconds
Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side
Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side
Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side
Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side
Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds