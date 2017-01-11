Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 12: Lower Body + Core

By Published On 12/28/2016
30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 12 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

Are your legs still killing you from the leg pyramid earlier in the week? Well, it's time to do it again. Do your best to beat your previous score, either based on time or how many rounds you finish. It's not about being the best athlete in the world; it's about being less bad than you were before.  

Pyramid exercises:

  • Round 1 = 10 repetitions each
  • Round 2 = 9 repetitions each
  • Round 3 = 8 repetitions each
  • Round 4 = 7 repetitions each
  • Round 5 = 6 repetitions each
  • Round 6 = 5 repetitions each
  • Round 7 = 4 repetitions each
  • Round 8 = 3 repetitions each
  • Round 9 = 2 repetitions each
  • Round 10 = 1 repetition each
squat jump
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Squat jump

side lunge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Side lunges (a single repetition counts when you've lunged to both sides)

curtsy lunges
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Curtsy lunges (a single repetition counts when you've lunged to both sides)

glute bridge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Glute bridge

