31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 12: Lower Body + Core

Are your legs still killing you from the leg pyramid earlier in the week? Well, it's time to do it again. Do your best to beat your previous score, either based on time or how many rounds you finish. It's not about being the best athlete in the world; it's about being less bad than you were before.
Pyramid exercises:
- Round 1 = 10 repetitions each
- Round 2 = 9 repetitions each
- Round 3 = 8 repetitions each
- Round 4 = 7 repetitions each
- Round 5 = 6 repetitions each
- Round 6 = 5 repetitions each
- Round 7 = 4 repetitions each
- Round 8 = 3 repetitions each
- Round 9 = 2 repetitions each
- Round 10 = 1 repetition each
Side lunges (a single repetition counts when you've lunged to both sides)
Curtsy lunges (a single repetition counts when you've lunged to both sides)