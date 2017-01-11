31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 13: Cardio, Upper Body + Core

Another arm-scorching pyramid workout with a happy side dish of cardio. Of course, this is the exact same workout you did earlier in the week, so just try to beat your time or the number of pyramid rounds you complete.
Pyramid exercises:
- Round 1 = 10 repetitions each
- Round 2 = 9 repetitions each
- Round 3 = 8 repetitions each
- Round 4 = 7 repetitions each
- Round 5 = 6 repetitions each
- Round 6 = 5 repetitions each
- Round 7 = 4 repetitions each
- Round 8 = 3 repetitions each
- Round 9 = 2 repetitions each
- Round 10 = 1 repetition each
Side shuffle: When you reach the opposite side, plant your outside foot and squat down to touch the ground. That counts as one repetition.