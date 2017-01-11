Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 13: Cardio, Upper Body + Core

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 13 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

Another arm-scorching pyramid workout with a happy side dish of cardio. Of course, this is the exact same workout you did earlier in the week, so just try to beat your time or the number of pyramid rounds you complete.

Pyramid exercises:

  • Round 1 = 10 repetitions each
  • Round 2 = 9 repetitions each
  • Round 3 = 8 repetitions each
  • Round 4 = 7 repetitions each
  • Round 5 = 6 repetitions each
  • Round 6 = 5 repetitions each
  • Round 7 = 4 repetitions each
  • Round 8 = 3 repetitions each
  • Round 9 = 2 repetitions each
  • Round 10 = 1 repetition each
side shuffle
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Side shuffle: When you reach the opposite side, plant your outside foot and squat down to touch the ground. That counts as one repetition. 

plank up downs
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Plank up-downs

shoulder pushup
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder push-ups

triceps dips
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps dips

Pin Week 2 for later: 

