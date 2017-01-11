Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 14: Cardio + Flexibility

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 14 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

It's time for another Tabata challenge, repeating the same Tabata program you did earlier in the week. If you'd like a change, simply try the version you didn't do the first time around. Don't forget to warm up – you’ll perform better and reduce the likelihood of injury. 

Option #1: Bodyweight Tabatas

For each of the exercises, you'll do as many reps as possible in 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Repeat them two times through for a total of eight work-rest intervals. After completing all eight rounds, rest for a minute before repeating the full Tabata three more times. Rest an additional minute after completing each Tabata.

squat jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Squat jacks

mountain climbers
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Mountain climbers

bear crawls
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Bear crawls

broad jump to backward hop
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Broad jump to backward hop

Option #2: Sprint Tabatas

Sprint as fast and as far as you can for 20 seconds, rest 10 seconds, then repeat, performing a total of eight rounds. After you finish a Tabata, walk slowly for a minute to recover, then dive right into the next Tabata. As with the option #1 bodyweight routine, you'll complete a total of four four-minute Tabatas to finish the workout.

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

Don't skip your stretch! Flexibility is one of the five components of fitness, and it's vital to long-term mobility and a pain-free lifestyle.

triceps stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

shoulder stretc
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

chest stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

Quad stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side

forward fold
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Forward fold, 60 seconds

hip flexor stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

standing calf stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

seated hamstring stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

supine figure 4 stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

butterfly stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

thrillist

