31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 14: Cardio + Flexibility

It's time for another Tabata challenge, repeating the same Tabata program you did earlier in the week. If you'd like a change, simply try the version you didn't do the first time around. Don't forget to warm up – you’ll perform better and reduce the likelihood of injury.
Option #1: Bodyweight Tabatas
For each of the exercises, you'll do as many reps as possible in 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Repeat them two times through for a total of eight work-rest intervals. After completing all eight rounds, rest for a minute before repeating the full Tabata three more times. Rest an additional minute after completing each Tabata.
Option #2: Sprint Tabatas
Sprint as fast and as far as you can for 20 seconds, rest 10 seconds, then repeat, performing a total of eight rounds. After you finish a Tabata, walk slowly for a minute to recover, then dive right into the next Tabata. As with the option #1 bodyweight routine, you'll complete a total of four four-minute Tabatas to finish the workout.
Post-cardio 10-minute stretch
Don't skip your stretch! Flexibility is one of the five components of fitness, and it's vital to long-term mobility and a pain-free lifestyle.
Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side
Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side
Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side
Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side
Forward fold, 60 seconds
Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side
Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side
Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side
Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side
Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds