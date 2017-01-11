31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 14: Cardio + Flexibility

It's time for another Tabata challenge, repeating the same Tabata program you did earlier in the week. If you'd like a change, simply try the version you didn't do the first time around. Don't forget to warm up – you’ll perform better and reduce the likelihood of injury.

Option #1: Bodyweight Tabatas

For each of the exercises, you'll do as many reps as possible in 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Repeat them two times through for a total of eight work-rest intervals. After completing all eight rounds, rest for a minute before repeating the full Tabata three more times. Rest an additional minute after completing each Tabata.