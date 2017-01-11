Health

31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge, Day 8: Yoga

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 8 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

Day 8: Yoga

You're officially one week into your month-long challenge, so chances are you're a little tired and (a lot) sore. Lucky for you, today is a recovery workout featuring a yoga flow called Sun Salutation B.

You'll cycle through the entire series for a total of three rounds, roughly 20 to 30 minutes. At the end of the third round, sit or lie on the floor for meditation. Don't freak out, this isn't a cult -- all you have to do to meditate is be quiet and focus on your breathing.

sun salutation B
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Three rounds Sun Salutation B + four minutes meditation


Perform the full Sun Salutation B as shown before performing four minutes of meditation.

