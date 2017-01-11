31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 16: Lower Body + Core

Meet AMRAPs, you're new least favorite friend. AMRAP stands for "as many rounds/reps as possible," which means you'll try to perform as many consecutive circuits of the prescribed exercises as you can within a predetermined timeframe.

For this workout, there are two separate AMRAPs, each of which you'll perform two times, with a break in between. The goal of the second attempt is to match or exceed the number of rounds you completed in the first attempt.