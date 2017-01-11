31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 16: Lower Body + Core

Meet AMRAPs, you're new least favorite friend. AMRAP stands for "as many rounds/reps as possible," which means you'll try to perform as many consecutive circuits of the prescribed exercises as you can within a predetermined timeframe.
For this workout, there are two separate AMRAPs, each of which you'll perform two times, with a break in between. The goal of the second attempt is to match or exceed the number of rounds you completed in the first attempt.
AMRAP #1: Lower body
Set a timer to count down for 10 minutes. When you're ready to start, see how many total circuits of the following exercises you can complete within the 10-minute time period. You're welcome to rest as needed, or to proceed as slowly or as quickly as you'd like while maintaining good form.
After completing the 10-minute AMRAP, rest three to five minutes, then repeat the AMRAP a second time. Aim to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you completed during your first attempt during your second.
AMRAP #2: Core
Set a timer to count down for five minutes. When you start your timer, perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit, just as you did when performing the lower-body AMRAP.
After completing the five-minute AMRAP, rest two to four minutes, then repeat it a second time. Try to meet or exceed the number of rounds your complete on your second attempt.