31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 16: Lower Body + Core

30 day fitness challenge
You're on Day 16 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

Meet AMRAPs, you're new least favorite friend. AMRAP stands for "as many rounds/reps as possible," which means you'll try to perform as many consecutive circuits of the prescribed exercises as you can within a predetermined timeframe.

For this workout, there are two separate AMRAPs, each of which you'll perform two times, with a break in between. The goal of the second attempt is to match or exceed the number of rounds you completed in the first attempt.

AMRAP #1: Lower body

Set a timer to count down for 10 minutes. When you're ready to start, see how many total circuits of the following exercises you can complete within the 10-minute time period. You're welcome to rest as needed, or to proceed as slowly or as quickly as you'd like while maintaining good form.

squat thrust
15 squat thrusts

prisoner squats
12 prisoner squats

single leg deadlift
10 single-leg deadlifts (per leg)

jumping lunges
10 jumping lunges (five per leg)

After completing the 10-minute AMRAP, rest three to five minutes, then repeat the AMRAP a second time. Aim to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you completed during your first attempt during your second.

AMRAP #2: Core

Set a timer to count down for five minutes. When you start your timer, perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit, just as you did when performing the lower-body AMRAP.

plank jack
30 plank jacks (each hop counts as one)

side planks
15 side planks with hip dip (per side)

leg lifts
10 leg lifts

After completing the five-minute AMRAP, rest two to four minutes, then repeat it a second time. Try to meet or exceed the number of rounds your complete on your second attempt.

Pin Week 3 for later:

