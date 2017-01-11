31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 18: Cardio + Flexibility

As with all your midweek cardio routines, today you get options. The first option is similar to your week one walk/jog routine, but with a little more jogging and a little less walking. Your cardiovascular fitness should be improving, so you may be surprised at how much continuous jogging you can do.

The second option continues this week's theme of AMRAPs, using basic bodyweight exercises you can perform inside, combining them into a simple rounds-for-time program. You'll perform two separate 12-minute AMRAPs. You'll finish your cardio in 30 minutes or less, leaving plenty of time for your standard 10-minute stretching routine.