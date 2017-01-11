31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 19: Lower Body + Core

It's time to tackle the lower-body AMRAP series again. It's exactly the same as this week's previous lower-body and core workout, so try to beat your scores again. Even if it's by a single repetition, every little improvement deserves to be celebrated.
AMRAP #1: Lower body
Set a timer to count down for 10 minutes, and see how many total circuits of the following exercises you can complete.
Continue for 10 total repetitions. If jumping lunges are too difficult, switch to alternating lunges instead.
After completing the 10-minute AMRAP, rest three to five minutes, then repeat the AMRAP a second time. Aim to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you completed during your first attempt during your second.
AMRAP #2: Core
Set a timer to count down for five minutes, then perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit, just as you did when performing the lower-body AMRAP.
After completing the five-minute AMRAP, rest two to four minutes, then repeat it a second time. Try to meet or exceed the number of rounds you complete on your second attempt.