31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 19: Lower Body + Core

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 19 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

It's time to tackle the lower-body AMRAP series again. It's exactly the same as this week's previous lower-body and core workout, so try to beat your scores again. Even if it's by a single repetition, every little improvement deserves to be celebrated.

AMRAP #1: Lower body

Set a timer to count down for 10 minutes, and see how many total circuits of the following exercises you can complete.

squat thrust
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

15 squat thrusts

prisoner squats
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

12 prisoner squats

single leg deadlift
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 single-leg deadlifts (per leg)

jumping lunge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

10 jumping lunges (five per leg)

Continue for 10 total repetitions. If jumping lunges are too difficult, switch to alternating lunges instead.

After completing the 10-minute AMRAP, rest three to five minutes, then repeat the AMRAP a second time. Aim to meet or exceed the total number of rounds you completed during your first attempt during your second.

AMRAP #2: Core

Set a timer to count down for five minutes, then perform as many rounds as possible of the following circuit, just as you did when performing the lower-body AMRAP.

plank jack
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

30 plank jacks (each hop counts as one)

side planks
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

15 side planks with hip dip (per side)

leg lifts
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

10 leg lifts

After completing the five-minute AMRAP, rest two to four minutes, then repeat it a second time. Try to meet or exceed the number of rounds you complete on your second attempt.

Pin Week 3 for later: 

thrillist

