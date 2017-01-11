31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 21: Cardio + Flexibility

You should be a pro by now. Pick one of the 30-minute cardio options, then wrap it up with your 10-minute stretch. If you performed the AMRAP series earlier in the week, consider doing it again to see if you can beat your previous record, knocking out more rounds in each pyramid than you did before.
Option #1: 30-minute walk/jog sequence
Alternate between two minutes of jogging and one minute of walking for the full 30 minutes. If jogging is completely out of the question, alternate between two minutes of speed walking and one minute of walking at a moderate pace.
Option #2: AMRAP bodyweight cardio pyramid
You'll do both of the 12-minute AMRAP circuits below.
AMRAP #1
See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following the pyramid repetitions detailed above. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.
AMRAP #2
Post-cardio 10-minute stretch
You don't want those newly hard muscles to tense up.
Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side
Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side
Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side
Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side
Forward fold, 60 seconds
Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side
Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side
Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side
Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side
Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds