31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 21: Cardio + Flexibility

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 21 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

You should be a pro by now. Pick one of the 30-minute cardio options, then wrap it up with your 10-minute stretch. If you performed the AMRAP series earlier in the week, consider doing it again to see if you can beat your previous record, knocking out more rounds in each pyramid than you did before.

Option #1: 30-minute walk/jog sequence

Alternate between two minutes of jogging and one minute of walking for the full 30 minutes. If jogging is completely out of the question, alternate between two minutes of speed walking and one minute of walking at a moderate pace.

Option #2: AMRAP bodyweight cardio pyramid

You'll do both of the 12-minute AMRAP circuits below.

AMRAP #1

See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following the pyramid repetitions detailed above. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.

burpee
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Burpees

ski swings
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Ski swings

skaters
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Skaters

AMRAP #2

See how many rounds of all three exercises you can make it through following the pyramid repetitions detailed above. You have 12 minutes to get through as many rounds as you can.
 

mountain climbers
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Mountain climbers

jumping jack
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Jumping jacks

twisting marching twist
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Twisting march

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

You don't want those newly hard muscles to tense up. 

triceps stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

shoulder stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

chest stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

quad stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side

forward fold
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Forward fold, 60 seconds

hip flexor stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

standing calf stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

seated hamstring stretch
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

supine figure 4 stretch
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

butterfly stretch
DANIEL FISHEL/Thrillist

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

Pin Week 3 for later: 

