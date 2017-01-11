31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 22: Yoga

If you've been following this entire challenge, you know that yoga day is now your favorite day, because it doesn't kick your ass as hard. The only change to the sequence is the length of time for meditation at the end of the flow.
Today’s challenge is to make it to eight full minutes of quiet meditation. It may seem like a long time to sit there and "do nothing," but it's a stress-reducing practice just about everyone could do more often.
Three rounds Sun Salutation B + eight minutes meditation
Perform the full Sun Salutation B, then sit or lie on the ground in a quiet spot and meditate for eight minutes.