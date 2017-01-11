Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 22: Yoga

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 22 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

If you've been following this entire challenge, you know that yoga day is now your favorite day, because it doesn't kick your ass as hard. The only change to the sequence is the length of time for meditation at the end of the flow.

Today’s challenge is to make it to eight full minutes of quiet meditation. It may seem like a long time to sit there and "do nothing," but it's a stress-reducing practice just about everyone could do more often.

sun salutation b
Daniel FIshel/Thrillist

Three rounds Sun Salutation B + eight minutes meditation

Perform the full Sun Salutation B, then sit or lie on the ground in a quiet spot and meditate for eight minutes. 

Pin Week 4 for later:

thrillist

