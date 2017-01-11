Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 24: Cardio, Upper Body + Core

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 24 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

If you can find it in yourself to push through this upper-body burnout, you'll get a bit of a break tomorrow. Trust me, you'll have earned it.

Just like yesterday's routine, you'll perform a series of exercises back to back, all designed to fire up the same general muscle groups, albeit in slightly different ways. After completing all three series, you’ll get a slightly longer break before performing the whole routine two more times for a total of three rounds. You'll wrap up the workout in just under 40 minutes.

Series #1: Anterior chain

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds bear crawls

plank jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds plank jacks

Rest one minute.

Series #2: Posterior chain

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

60 seconds crab walks

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds crab abs

Rest one minute.

Series #3: Total upper body

inchworms
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds inchworms

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

60 seconds shoulder push-ups

60 seconds swimmers

Rest two minutes, then repeat the entire workout two more times.

