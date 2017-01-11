Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 25: Cardio + Flexibility

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 25 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

The last two weeks have served up some brutal cardio routines in addition to intense strength-training workouts. In all likelihood, you're ready for an easier option.

Well, today's your lucky day. Your cardio workout consists of nothing more than a 30-minute walk. You can do this outside, you can do it inside, or you can simply march in place while watching TV. The point is to raise your heart rate a moderate amount, facilitating active rest that encourages blood flow to your tired, sore muscles. After your 30-minute walk, finish up with your standard 10-minute stretching routine.

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

By now you can probably do this stretch series by heart, so relax into each stretch and see if you've gained any flexibility over the course of the last month.

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Forward fold, 60 seconds

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

thrillist

