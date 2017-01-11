31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 25: Cardio + Flexibility

The last two weeks have served up some brutal cardio routines in addition to intense strength-training workouts. In all likelihood, you're ready for an easier option.
Well, today's your lucky day. Your cardio workout consists of nothing more than a 30-minute walk. You can do this outside, you can do it inside, or you can simply march in place while watching TV. The point is to raise your heart rate a moderate amount, facilitating active rest that encourages blood flow to your tired, sore muscles. After your 30-minute walk, finish up with your standard 10-minute stretching routine.
Post-cardio 10-minute stretch
By now you can probably do this stretch series by heart, so relax into each stretch and see if you've gained any flexibility over the course of the last month.
Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side
Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side
Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side
Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side
Forward fold, 60 seconds
Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side
Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side
Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side
Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side
Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds