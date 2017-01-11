31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 25: Cardio + Flexibility

The last two weeks have served up some brutal cardio routines in addition to intense strength-training workouts. In all likelihood, you're ready for an easier option.

Well, today's your lucky day. Your cardio workout consists of nothing more than a 30-minute walk. You can do this outside, you can do it inside, or you can simply march in place while watching TV. The point is to raise your heart rate a moderate amount, facilitating active rest that encourages blood flow to your tired, sore muscles. After your 30-minute walk, finish up with your standard 10-minute stretching routine.