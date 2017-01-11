Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 26: Lower Body + Core

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 26 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

After yesterday’s low-key cardio routine, it's time to burn out your legs again. You'll repeat the lower-body workout from earlier in the week, performing each series with a keen focus on form. It's always better to use correct form and do fewer repetitions than crank out a bunch of reps with bad form. The entire workout should last about 35 minutes.

Series #1: Squats

prisoner squat
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds prisoner squat

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds wide-leg squat

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds narrow-leg squat

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

30 seconds low-squat pulse

Rest one minute.

Series #2: Lunges

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds alternating lunges

45 seconds single-leg lunges, right leg

45 seconds single-leg lunges, left leg

30 seconds low-lunge pulse, right leg

30 seconds low-lunge pulse, left leg

Rest one minute.
 

Series #3: Glutes and hammies

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds good mornings

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

45 seconds single-leg deadlifts, right leg

45 seconds single-leg deadlifts, left leg

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

30 seconds glute bridge

30 seconds glute bridge pulses

Rest one minute.

Series #4: Core

plank
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds plank

30 seconds plank up-downs

plank jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

30 seconds plank jacks

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds sit-ups

Rest two minutes, then repeat the full sequence.

Pin Week 4 for later:

thrillist

