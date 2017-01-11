Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 27: Cardio, Upper Body + Core

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 27 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

Believe it or not, this is your last upper-body workout for the entire challenge. You have just a few days left to go, and with the exception of one more killer total-body routine, the hardest work is behind you.

Just because the end's in sight, doesn't mean it's time to slack off. Repeat this burnout from earlier in the week and give it every ounce of your newly solid body. Remember, it takes less than 40 minutes -- that's nothin' in the grand scheme of things.

Series #1: Anterior chain

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds bear crawls

plank jacks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds plank jacks

Rest one minute.

Series #2: Posterior chain

crab walks
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds crab walks

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds crab abs

Rest one minute.

Series #3: Total upper body

inchworms
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds inchworms

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

60 seconds shoulder push-ups

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

60 seconds swimmers

Rest two minutes, then repeat the entire workout two more times.

