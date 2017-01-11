Health

31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 28: Cardio + Flexibility

By Published On 12/28/2016 By Published On 12/28/2016
30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 28 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

You have just three days left before the month is over! You may think now’s not the time to take it easy, but just like marathoners taper their workouts leading up to their big race, you've got a final assessment coming up, and it's a good idea to make sure your body enjoys enough rest to prepare for the big day.  

Today's cardio routine is the same as the routine from earlier in the week -- simply take a 30-minute walk. Once you're done, stretch it out!

Post-cardio 10-minute stretch

Consider this stretch the calm before the storm of a frantic last few challenge days. 

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Triceps stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Shoulder stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Chest stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Quad stretch, 30 seconds per side

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Forward fold, 60 seconds

hip flexor stretch
DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Hip flexor stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Standing calf stretch, 30 seconds per side

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Seated hamstring stretch, 30 seconds per side

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Supine figure-4 stretch, 30 seconds per side

Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Butterfly stretch, 60 seconds

