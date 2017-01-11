31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 28: Cardio + Flexibility

You have just three days left before the month is over! You may think now’s not the time to take it easy, but just like marathoners taper their workouts leading up to their big race, you've got a final assessment coming up, and it's a good idea to make sure your body enjoys enough rest to prepare for the big day.

Today's cardio routine is the same as the routine from earlier in the week -- simply take a 30-minute walk. Once you're done, stretch it out!