31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 30: Total-Body Finisher

30 day fitness challenge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

You're on Day 30 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

After a couple of low-key workouts, it's time for one last killer conditioning routine designed to torch your major muscle groups while raising your heart rate. Leave it all on the line and push yourself -- the entire routine takes less than 25 minutes.

Today’s workout is five minutes of stair climbing, followed by four four-minute Tabatas. You'll get one minute of rest between each series. Find a stairwell, get your timer ready, and be prepared to work.

stair climbing
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Series #1: Stair climbing

Set a timer for five minutes and find a set of stairs. When the time starts, climb up and down the stairs as fast as you can for the whole five minutes.

Rest one minute.

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Series #2: Squat jumps Tabata

As with all Tabatas (including the ones to follow), you'll perform eight rounds of 20 seconds work and 10 seconds rest, for a total of four minutes. Use a Tabata timer to time the intervals for you. 

Rest one minute.

jumping lunge
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Series #3: Jumping lunges Tabata

Rest one minute.

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Series #4: Skaters Tabata

Rest one minute.

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST

Series #5: Mountain climbers Tabata

