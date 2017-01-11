31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 31: Final Assessment + Cardio

Congratulations! You've officially made it to the end of the Thrillist Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. Today's workout involves a moderate-intensity walk/jog cardio routine to get your body nice and warmed up, followed by your final assessment.
Yes, today is the day you get to gauge your improvements, repeating the exercises you performed on day one to see how much stronger you are. Make sure you have your initial assessment numbers handy for an easy comparison.
Cardio: 30-minute walk/jog
Walk for five minutes, then cycle between one minute jogging and one minute walking for the next 20 minutes. Finish with five more minutes of walking. At the end of your 30-minute routine, you should feel warmed up, but not exhausted.
Final assessment
The final assessment is exactly the same as the initial assessment. All you need is a timer and some mental fortitude. See how many squats you can do in a minute, followed by how many push-ups you can do in a minute. Finish it off with a plank for as long as you can hold it.