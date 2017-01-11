These Bodyweight Exercises Should Absolutely Be in Your Workout Routine

Bodyweight exercises are one of the most useful and versatile forms of exercise you can add to your routine. All bodyweight workouts typically involve compound movements, which use multiple muscle groups at the same time, and are typically done in a fast-paced manner, which leads to more overall calorie-burning.

By their very nature, bodyweight exercises can be done anywhere and anytime. There's zero equipment required, and hardly any room. Even the smallest of apartments has enough room to knock out a killer bodyweight workout.

And yet while everyone knows how convenient using bodyweight exercises can be, hardly anyone ever does them. Like most fitness programs that come to a standstill, this is typically because most people don't have a plan to follow. Those days are done; with a mix of these eight bodyweight exercises, you can burn fat, build strength, and feel good (or better) about your fitness level.