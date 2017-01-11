A 15-Minute Bodyweight Workout You Can Do in a Hotel Room

Hotel-room workouts are tricky -- you don't have much space to work with, and chances are you're surrounded by your fellow travelers' rooms on every side. Too much jumping or banging around, while completely your prerogative, certainly won't make you a contender for "Most Likeable Guest."

Instead of annoying everyone around you by throwing around weights or running in place for half an hour, try this 15-minute bodyweight workout. It'll hit every major muscle group without annoying your neighbors. At least, not excessively.

The workout

The workout couldn't be more straightforward. Perform each exercise for a minute before proceeding to the next exercise. When performing unilateral movements (exercises that focus on one side of the body), switch sides after 30 seconds so you hit both sides equally. Complete the five-exercise circuit three times for a total of 15 minutes. A sharp eye will perceive that these photos are not, in fact, in a hotel room, but if you really stretch your imagination to its limits, you can see that they could be performed in close quarters.