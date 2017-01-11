Boxers, Briefs, or Commando? A Urologist Weighs In.

With so many difficult choices in this world, you shouldn’t have to spend too much time thinking about underwear. So we decided to make that choice easier. For men, anyway, because god knows they need things easier than they already are.

We enlisted Dr. Philip Werthman, urologist and director of the Center for Male Reproductive Medicine & Vasectomy Reversal (!) in Los Angeles, and Dr. A. David Soleymani, a Chicago dermatologist and founder of DERMIO.com, to explain the ins and outs of boxers, briefs, and going commando.



Don’t tighty-whities lower sperm count?



“Not true,” Werthman says. “It’s an old wives’ tale.” He’s not sure how the myth -- that snug briefs keep balls too close to the body’s warmth, raising their temperature and cooking the 400 million sperm within like crabs at a seafood boil -- got its start, but it’s one Werthman has heard again and again over his 20 years as a urologist.