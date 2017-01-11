What 29 Doctors Really Eat for Breakfast

Doctors are supposed to be the epitome of health, a shining example of how to live your best life... or at least a shining example of how to exercise restraint in plastic surgery. Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day (allegedly), it would make sense that doctors start their mornings off with the healthiest, most nutritious choices, right?

Not always. Doctors are human, after all! Though most try to stay healthy, they still work crazy hours in stressful jobs, and sometimes convenience takes precedence over nutrition. Here's what 29 MDs told us they eat for breakfast.

"A glass of cranberry juice, a ginger tea, a yogurt with fruit, and a small bowl of oatmeal. Sounds healthy, yes? Well, it's all downhill from there!" -- Dr. Malcolm Thaler, provider at One Medical