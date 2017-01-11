The Cheap Person's Guide to Working Out at Home

The fitness industry would like you to believe you can’t possibly get fit without spending hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on everything from gym memberships and personal trainers to fancy compression gear and workout gadgets.

The fitness industry is lying.

You don’t need the bank account of a Kardashian to get in the best shape of your life -- you just need about $50 and a little self-motivation (which, let’s be real, is the hardest part). Pick up one or two resistance bands ($12-$19 each), a basic jump rope (about $15), and a sturdy bar (you can buy a 4ft steel pipe from Home Depot for $15) to completely replace most of the equipment found at a gym.