How to Stay Calm in the Face of Death, According to an ER Doctor

Know you don't always have to do something

Even if you're prepared, know your limitations, because sometimes doing very little is the best possible thing. Let's say you come across a car wreck, and someone is badly injured. As Dr. Stanton explains, just being there is good enough: "Sometimes the best thing you can do is call 911 and talk to the person," he said. "Give them comfort." If the person in the crash is already bleeding badly, any stress on top of that will make them "more likely to have complications."

And to further hammer home the point that real life is not like being in a hospital drama on TV, you don't have to be a hero and save everyone. So if you see someone having a seizure, outside of "keeping [the person's] airway open," (a technique you learn in basic first aid!), your job is to sit there and wait for EMS to arrive. "People feel like they have to do something," Dr. Stanton said. "They try to shove stuff in the person's mouth to keep them from breaking teeth, or put their fingers in their mouth to keep them from swallowing their tongue. And then you just end up with two people hurt instead of one."

