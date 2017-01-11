Why Booze Might Make You More Likely to Exercise

For instance, the Northwestern study found that while exercisers are more likely to imbibe on days they exercise, overall they’re moderate drinkers who are unlikely to drink to excess. That’s in stark contrast to a study out of Johns Hopkins, which found that individuals who rarely or never exercised were about twice as likely to abuse alcohol as those who exercised frequently.

Add to those findings the In Vino Veritas study that found wine only protects against cardiovascular disease in people who exercise.

I’d say that’s a good reason to get on the treadmill, because Lord knows I’m enjoying my wine.