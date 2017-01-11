Reasons You Can't Lose Weight That Have Nothing to Do With Diet

There's nothing more frustrating than working your ass off at the gym, counting calories (or macros!) obsessively, and still not seeing the scale budge. You cut out all your favorite junk foods for a reason, right?

Of course, you can't wash down your green juice with beer and a full pizza to yourself each night and expect to lose weight, so there's some personal responsibility involved. But if you're doing all the right things and are still stuck in a weight-loss rut, there could be some underlying physiological reasons why your weight just isn't coming off.

You have insulin resistance

When you eat, your blood sugar levels rise, and your body releases insulin to help your fat, muscle, and liver cells absorb the glucose. With insulin resistance, however, these cells don't respond properly to insulin, which leaves your blood sugar levels high, and puts your pancreas into overdrive trying to produce more insulin.