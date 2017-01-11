What to Do When You Can’t Poop

Break the laxative-addiction cycle

While absolutely necessary in some cases, laxatives are usually just codependent jerks. Your bowels come to depend on them, and all they provide in return is dangerous interference with regular body functions. Unless your doctor has prescribed a specific laxative, make sure this is the last guest invited to the party, not the first.



Get to the bottom of any underlying issues

If you’re doing absolutely everything right, but still can’t go, an underlying condition could be to blame. Diabetes and hypothyroidism are a few of the usual suspects, along with a host of other conditions affecting everything from your brain to your butt. Now, don’t freak yourself out and diagnose your constipation online. Your friendly neighborhood gastroenterologist would be happy to help.



Constipation is never fun, and can make you feel like there’s no hope. Follow these tips, and you should be seeing them again in no time.