Why Is It So Damn Hard to Fall Asleep on Sundays?

In theory, Sundays should be devoted to downtime and total relaxation. There's nowhere you have to be -- except your couch, your kitchen, and maybe a boozy brunch.

But in reality, how many of us spend Sundays feeling like crap and eating like crap until we finally turn off Game of Thrones, crawl into bed, and try desperately to sleep? (Guilty as charged.) Then the next thing you know it's 2am and you're staring down Monday morning with bloodshot eyes and sweaty palms.

If you've ever experienced this late-night anxiety on Sundays, know you're not alone. One survey found that 76% of Americans report having "really bad" Sunday blues. Sleep experts agree: "Difficulty falling asleep on Sundays is nothing new," says Raj Dasgupta, MD, a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California. While there's no official medical name for it, plenty of people are all too familiar with so-called "Sunday night insomnia" or "Sunday Scaries."