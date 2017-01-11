The Only Equipment for This Full-Body Workout? The Beach.

You show me someone who loves long walks on the beach and I'll show you a cliche romantic with really nice calves.

For real. Because sand isn't just good for finding its way into every body crevice during dirty beach make-out sessions -- it's also kind of amazing for maximizing the benefits of exercise while reducing the likelihood of injury and soreness.

You don't have to take my word for it. Multiple studies indicate that training on a constantly shifting and unstable surface like sand (particularly dry sand) can lead to greater increases in aerobic capacity, improved jumping and sprinting performance with less post-workout soreness, and greater calorie burn with less impact to the joints when compared to training on harder, more stable surfaces like grass. This all adds up to a pretty badass exercise experience, according to science.