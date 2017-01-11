Intense 20-Minute Workouts You Can Crank Out in Any Park

Whether you're a victim of ClassPass' recent sky-high price hike or you're tired of shelling out hundreds of bucks on a gym membership, you're in luck. Nearly every city and town in America boasts a public gym with a plush ground for planking, dedicated paths for cycling and jogging, and complimentary vitamin D supplements: a park.

To help you save a little cash (and build that summer tan), here are three trainer-approved workouts you can do in the park in 20 minutes or less.

Cone countdown

Sean Bykerk, owner of Breakthrough Bootcamp in Mississauga, Canada, has developed a solid set of principles for a good fat-burning workout. "[It must] work big muscles, work lots of muscles, include strength training, and increase intensity," he says. His 20-minute park workout does just that, and the only equipment you'll need is two cones (or any other visible markers).