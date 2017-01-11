Intense 20-Minute Workouts You Can Crank Out in Any Park

Whether you're a victim of ClassPass' recent sky-high price hike or you're tired of shelling out hundreds of bucks on a gym membership, you're in luck. Nearly every city and town in America boasts a public gym with a plush ground for planking, dedicated paths for cycling and jogging, and complimentary vitamin D supplements: a park.
To help you save a little cash (and build that summer tan), here are three trainer-approved workouts you can do in the park in 20 minutes or less.
Cone countdown
Sean Bykerk, owner of Breakthrough Bootcamp in Mississauga, Canada, has developed a solid set of principles for a good fat-burning workout. "[It must] work big muscles, work lots of muscles, include strength training, and increase intensity," he says. His 20-minute park workout does just that, and the only equipment you'll need is two cones (or any other visible markers).
Set up two cones 30-300ft apart -- the farther apart, the harder you'll sweat.
- Perform 10 push-ups, 10 burpees, and 10 sit-ups at the first cone.
- Sprint to the second cone.
- Perform nine push-ups, nine burpees, and nine sit-ups.
- Sprint back to the first cone, then perform eight of each exercise. Repeat until you get down to zero.
- Need to modify? Bykerk suggests jogging or walking between cones (instead of sprinting). You can also substitute squats for burpees and crunches for sit-ups for a lower-impact version of this intense workout.
Obstacle course
You don't have to wait for a Tough Mudder to test your skills on an obstacle course. Josh York, founder of GYMGUYZ, a mobile fitness service that provides in-home personal training, has developed a park-based obstacle course workout that will tone every muscle in your body. Look for an area that has a few benches and a hill for maximum effectiveness -- this one is certainly not for the faint of heart, and you can mix any combination of these exercises to make it more palatable or specific to your fitness needs.
- Warm up with a light jog
- 20 alternating right/left power-ups
- 20 plyometric push-ups off the bench seat
- 20 alternating plank crossovers
- Run to the bottom of the hill. Perform alternating lunges until you reach the top.
- 30 seconds of mountain climbers. Then go back to the bench.
- 20 box jumps
- 20 tricep dips off the bench seat
- 20 cross crunches
- Run to the bottom of the hill. Climb to the top by performing high skips. Go back to the bench.
- 10 Bulgarian split squats on each side
- Glute bridge on the bench
- Reverse plank, hands on the bench
- Run to the bottom of the hill. Climb back up by performing a lateral shuffle with your right leg leading. Repeat on the other side.
Park power-up
You'll never look at stairs, trees, monkey bars, and park benches the same way after trying Rachael Blumberg's park power-up workout. The founder of West Hollywood fitness studio PLATEFIT turns common park features into hardcore exercise equipment with a few basic moves; you'll need a resistance band for a couple of these, but those are cheap and quite portable.
- 15 lifted push-up jacks, with feet on a bench
- Stair jumping jacks: do jumping jacks while going up a set of stairs. Jump open on one step and then close as you jump to the next step. Do as many as there are steps.
- 30 plyometric curtsy lunges
- 15 resistance-band fly exercises on a tree or convenient bar
- 20 standing resistance-band rows
- 20 hanging ab crunches -- you can modify here to regular old crunches if the idea of getting on a set of monkey bars and doing upside-down sit-ups isn't quite your speed. As always, be safe and only perform the exercises that are within your comfort zone.
