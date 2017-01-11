Holy Crap, It's 3 Weeks 'Til Summer: Here's Your Fitness Plan

2. Start every meal with a vegetable. Starting every meal with a veggie is beneficial in many ways. First, who doesn’t need to eat more veggies? They’re packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and when your body gets the nutrients it needs, your metabolism is more likely to function at optimum speeds. Second, the combination of high water and fiber content and low calorie density means veggies fill you up without overstocking your calorie tank. When you start your meals with vegetables, you’re more likely to eat fewer total calories, which is a boon for fat loss.

3. Sip on water all day long. Go buy yourself a new water bottle, because this tip is important. Even low levels of dehydration can negatively affect your body’s metabolism, which means you’ll burn fewer calories, feel more sluggish, and have a harder time getting through your workouts. How is any of that worthwhile? Aim to drink at least two liters of water a day, and check the toilet after you pee. If your urine is pale yellow, you’re probably doing a pretty good job of staying hydrated. Plus, if you’re constantly getting up and down to go to the bathroom all day, that’s extra activity. Every little bit counts, right?