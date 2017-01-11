Underrated Cardio Workouts That Involve Zero Running

At this point, you've probably heard about the insane fitness benefits that come with being a runner -- like running can help you torch calories, live longer, and recite the most digits of pi from memory. The important stuff.

But for those who just can't seem to find their stride (hey, it happens... a LOT), don't spend another mile suffering on the dreadmill. These cardio workouts are just as good or better than running, so you can burn calories and build muscle without losing your mind.