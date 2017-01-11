Cuddling With Kittens Brings Joy, Also Maybe Death

The only point of owning a cat -- besides the joy of owning an animal that tears up carpets and knocks shit off your counters for no reason -- is to have a soft, cute, fluffy creature to cuddle with. When a kitty instinctively jumps in your lap and nuzzles up to your face, purring in pure ecstasy, it makes the whole crazy-cat-person stereotype (and the fact that they legitimately might make you go insane) worth it.

But like your newly upholstered furniture, the joy of kitten snuggles has been completely destroyed: a new study says that cat-scratch disease (also known as the less aggressive cat-scratch fever) has gotten worse over the years. Even though the number of cases has gone down, complications are more severe, including swelling of the brain and heart infections, both of which can be deadly if not treated. Deadly! And while those cases constitute only a small number -- typical symptoms include fatigue, fever, and swelling of the lymph nodes -- they're more serious than researchers thought.