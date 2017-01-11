Everything You Need to Know About Bad Breath (and Kissing People Who Have It)

Your Tinder meetup is actually going well (for once), but when you lean in to get closer, you’re smacked in the face with a stench that makes you wonder what the hell died in their mouth.

Sure, you may think that bad breath is only "something that happens to other people," but the truth is that halitosis can strike anyone. In fact, Dr. Michael Starr, a member of the American Dental Association, points out that most of us will experience halitosis as a “short, transient condition that can be quickly treated.”

So what is it, and how can you prevent it from killing the mood?