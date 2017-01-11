Health

Celeb Instagram Lunches That Are Better Than Yours

By Published On 08/30/2016 By Published On 08/30/2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Celebrities... they're not just like us. While you're hovering over your sad desk lunch, Hollywood stars are enjoying lavish salads, gourmet spreads, and healthy concoctions, all fit for royalty and dying to be Instagrammed. 

And Instagram, they do. As if you didn't already feel sorry for yourself when you brown bag yet another PB&J and apple, these celebs are rubbing it in with their savory social media snaps. Because if you don't Instagram your delicious and healthy meal, did it really happen?

So the fast-food-loving supermodel does eat healthy from time to time

chrissyteigen/Instagram

When Jamie Oliver has tuna for lunch, it probably doesn't stink up the office kitchen

jamieoliver/Instagram

As if the meals on Top Chef weren't good enough... just rub it in, Padma! 

padmalakshmi/Instagram

Would you expect anything less from Gwyneth, the colonic-promoting wellness queen?

 

Caesar salad tapas at @hoja_santa #súperrico

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

gwenythpaltrow/Instagram

If this salad is good enough for Sandra Dee, it's good enough for you

juleshough/Instagram

Wonder if Martha Stewart's prison lunches looked this good

marthastewart/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel's salad pairs nicely with a Skinnygirl white peach margarita

 

Now we’re talkin

A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel)

bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari brings a taste of the (Laguna) beach to Chicago

 

Feels like summer in Chicago today...grilling some prosciutto wrapped halibut 😋

A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

kristincavallari/Instagram

When Gordon Ramsay's "light lunch" makes yours look like a gross, pitiful snack

 

Light lunch @mazegrill perfect for sunny #spring days like today ! Gx

A photo posted by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

gordongram/Instagram

Tyra Banks takes humblebragging on Instagram to a whole new level

tyrabanks/Instagram

Bobby Flay sure has us BEAT in the lunch department. Get it? Sorry. 

bobbyflay/Instagram

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Christina Stiehl is a Health and fitness staff writer for Thrillist who feels just a little worse about her sad desk lunch. Follow her salad woes @ChristinaStiehl.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Only 4 Dumbbell Exercises You Need to Impress Strangers With Your Finely Sculpted Arms
Fit Kit

related

READ MORE
The Best Possible Workout if You Like to Drink
Fit Kit

related

READ MORE
How America Got Tricked Into Believing Fat Is the Devil

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like