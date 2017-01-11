Celeb Instagram Lunches That Are Better Than Yours

Celebrities... they're not just like us. While you're hovering over your sad desk lunch, Hollywood stars are enjoying lavish salads, gourmet spreads, and healthy concoctions, all fit for royalty and dying to be Instagrammed.
And Instagram, they do. As if you didn't already feel sorry for yourself when you brown bag yet another PB&J and apple, these celebs are rubbing it in with their savory social media snaps. Because if you don't Instagram your delicious and healthy meal, did it really happen?
So the fast-food-loving supermodel does eat healthy from time to time
When Jamie Oliver has tuna for lunch, it probably doesn't stink up the office kitchen
As if the meals on Top Chef weren't good enough... just rub it in, Padma!
Would you expect anything less from Gwyneth, the colonic-promoting wellness queen?
If this salad is good enough for Sandra Dee, it's good enough for you
Wonder if Martha Stewart's prison lunches looked this good
Bethenny Frankel's salad pairs nicely with a Skinnygirl white peach margarita
Kristin Cavallari brings a taste of the (Laguna) beach to Chicago
When Gordon Ramsay's "light lunch" makes yours look like a gross, pitiful snack
Tyra Banks takes humblebragging on Instagram to a whole new level
Bobby Flay sure has us BEAT in the lunch department. Get it? Sorry.
