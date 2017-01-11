How to Eat Healthier Without Spending All Your Money

Befriend farmers

Food grown close to home is generally richer in nutrients and lower in cost than fruits and vegetables produced farther away. Krieger says, “Nutrients are lost over time if they are shipped from far away, and the cost is low due to less transportation of the produce.” While more grocery stores are now stocking local produce, farmers markets and produce stands provide some of the cheapest, freshest fruits and vegetables available.

The dietitians have a few tips for added savings at farmers markets: arrive fashionably late (some farmers would rather offer discounts on unsold produce than haul it back to the farm at the end of the day), politely ask for lower prices on ripe fruits and vegetables that should be consumed that day, and inquire about bulk prices if you plan to try a recipe that requires a lot of one ingredient, such as tomato sauce.

