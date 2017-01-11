How to Get Crazy Healthy on Less Than $21 a Month

The thing is, there’s absolutely no reason you need to spend more than $20 on a shirt or pair of pants, and in many cases you can stock up for less than that. My suggestion is to budget about $100 to buy two complete outfits of very basic apparel: black shorts or yoga pants, a black or gray wicking T-shirt, and two great sports bras (if you’re a woman). You can always rotate in T-shirts and tops you already own to mix up your look, and by sticking with the basics, no one’s going to wonder why you keep wearing the same pair of shorts for every workout.

Expense: Average of $100 for two full outfits