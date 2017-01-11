If Kids Don't Trust You, You Might Be Ugly

In addition to being loud, messy bundles of joy that will occupy at least 18 years of your life, it turns out that kids are also incredibly shallow. Well, your children are cultured, mature, and probably the smartest in their class, of course. But most kids are scientifically proven to be superficial jerks.

Sure, they may seem innocent and trusting, but apparently not when it comes to ugly people, according to a new study. The flip side is also true: kids are more likely to trust those who are ridiculously good-looking. Parents, maybe it's time to start telling your kids, "Never talk to attractive strangers."