A Sperm Bank Will Gladly Swap Your Semen for A New iPhone 6s

Normally, the only rewards from donating sperm are access to free nudie mags and a big wad... of cash. But now, a Chinese sperm bank is getting oddly specific (and elaborate) with its payoff for a jar full of knuckle children -- offering donors a brand-spanking new iPhone 6s.

According to China-centric blog Shanghaiist, an initiative at Ruijin Hosptial (in Shanghai) offers viable donors a cash voucher equivalent to the price of an iPhone 6s. This comes on the heels of reports that several Chinese men attempted to sell their kidneys on the black market, in order to purchase the new iPhones, The hospital's website even states: “No need to sell your kidneys — you can easily have a 6s.” Obviously, this is better for everyone involved -- especially seeing how previous kidney donors won't be able to update for the iPhone 7.