What the Chipotle Calorie Counts Look Like for Every Single Menu Item

Chipotle Mexican Grill is good for two things: 1) stuffing your face with a filling smorgasbord of fast-casual quasi-Mexican grub at odd times of the day, and 2) defiantly not eating at McDonald's.
In other words, you probably aren't hitting up your local Chipotle in pursuit of a healthy meal. Nonetheless, it's worth remembering that a typical Chipotle order might amount to almost 1,100 calories. Hey, it pays off to know what you're putting in your body, and how heavy those things are.
To help you live your best life and avoid overdoing it at everyone's favorite quesarito slinger, here are the caloric breakdowns of everything you're eating when you eat at Chipotle. Since there are 65,000 combinations of ingredients, we've listed the individual ingredients out line by line.*
How many calories any standard Chipotle order packs...
Whether you get a burrito, burrito bowl, three-taco spread, or a salad, here are the calorie breakdowns every standard portion of individual Chipotle menu item contains. Taken together, you can use any combination of the following to make a burrito bowl.
Ingredients:
- romaine lettuce: 5 calories
- tomatillo green-chili salsa: 15 calories
- fajita veggies: 20 calories
- fresh tomato salsa: 25 calories
- tomatillo red-chili salsa: 30 calories
- roasted chili-corn salsa: 80 calories
- cheese: 100 calories
- sour cream: 115 calories
- pinto beans: 115 calories
- black beans: 120 calories
- steak: 150 calories
- sofritas: 145 calories
- barbacoa: 165 calories
- chicken: 180 calories
- carnitas: 210 calories
- brown rice: 210 calories
- white rice: 210 calories
- guacamole: 230 calories
- chorizo: 300 calories
For burrito bowls, this is the caloric baseline, clocking in at about 705-1250 total calories, depending on your guac, protein selection, and additional fixings.
For burritos, add a flour tortilla (300 calories), and you're looking at a range of about 1085-1550 total calories, depending on topping selections.
For salads, you might want to add the Chipotle vinaigrette (270 calories), for a baseline of about 1010-1530 calories, again, depending on topping selections.
Don't forget the chips on the side...
If you like them with your meal, here's the breakdown of what Chipotle's nicely salted chips look like, per their calorie counts:
- chips: 570 calories
- chips and tomatillo green-chili salsa: 585 calories
- chips and fresh tomato salsa: 595 calories
- chips and tomatillo red-chili salsa: 600 calories
- chips and roasted chili-corn salsa: 650 calories
- chips and guacamole: 800 calories
Or a margarita...
Incidentally, Chipotle's margaritas are not terrible, and they're cheaper than you might typically pay for one in a big city like New York. (Definitely just go for the cheaper Sauza version if you're going to pull the trigger.) Here's the breakdown for these boozy drinks.
- Sauza margarita: 230 calories
- Patron margarita: 240 calories
If you're still curious about what you'll be buying at a Chipotle...
The chain has a helpful nutrition calculator you can use to tally up any number of meal combinations. Keep in mind, these won't always be exact, as it all depends on how much your server gives you. Never be afraid to speak up if you'd like more (or less).
* Note: These are Chipotle's officially publicized calorie counts. Individual orders will absolutely, definitely vary from what's presented here.