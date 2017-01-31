What the Chipotle Calorie Counts Look Like for Every Single Menu Item

Chipotle Mexican Grill is good for two things: 1) stuffing your face with a filling smorgasbord of fast-casual quasi-Mexican grub at odd times of the day, and 2) defiantly not eating at McDonald's.

In other words, you probably aren't hitting up your local Chipotle in pursuit of a healthy meal. Nonetheless, it's worth remembering that a typical Chipotle order might amount to almost 1,100 calories. Hey, it pays off to know what you're putting in your body, and how heavy those things are.

To help you live your best life and avoid overdoing it at everyone's favorite quesarito slinger, here are the caloric breakdowns of everything you're eating when you eat at Chipotle. Since there are 65,000 combinations of ingredients, we've listed the individual ingredients out line by line.*