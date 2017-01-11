The Habits of People Who Never Get Sick at Work

They don't use communal plates, mugs, or other dishes

Swapping spit is a terrible idea, and I’m not talking about in-office make-out sessions (though these usually should be avoided as well). Think before you pick off your friend’s plate or take a sip out of his coffee cup. He may look fine, but because it’s prime time for catching a bug, he might have dormant germs that haven’t turned into symptoms... yet.

They get more sleep during sick season

Getting run down happens more easily when you’re not catching those sacred zzz’s every night. Don’t skimp on your beauty rest, and if your significant other is on the verge of getting sick, hold off on the pillow talk for now.