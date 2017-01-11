Myths You Shouldn't Believe About Breakfast

Juice is great for you

“The serving size for juice is 4oz,” says Maika. To put that in human terms, imagine a little more than two shot glasses full. That seems like... an elf’s ration of juice, not a human’s. But there are reasons for this.



“I would recommend eating an actual piece of fruit, because you’ll have a better sense of satiety -- it takes longer to chew a piece of fruit than to drink 4oz of juice. Plus, fruit has more fiber,” Maika tells us.



So a piece of actual fruit will make you fuller... but isn’t fiber one of those things you kind of get enough of during the normal course of a day?



“Fiber’s a necessary nutrient that people don’t think about that much,” Laury says. “We think ‘Oh, it helps you go,’ but it does a lot of other things. Fiber contributes to regulating your GI tract, it can lower cholesterol, and it can slow the absorption of sugar. We need about 25-30g of fiber a day, but most people only get 10-15.”



If you’re not into eating a piece of fruit in the morning, it’s a better idea to throw it in the blender, Laury tells us. “In a smoothie, you can mix the fruit up with Greek yogurt, which provides you with protein, and you end up with a pretty nutritious breakfast.” And if you can throw a vegetable in there, so much the better.