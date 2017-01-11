Everything You Should Actually Do to Beat a Cold

Humankind has advanced pretty far, all things considered. We have self-driving cars. We've (kind of) developed male birth control. We invented Oreo pudding-filled donuts. But that pesky common cold? Still no cure.

Thankfully, there are certainly ways to kick this illness’ inevitable yearly visit -- or at least make its appearance a little shorter and a little more tolerable. We talked to Dr. Alison Amsterdam, a physician at NYU Langone Medical Center, for an explanation of what goes down when the cold invades your body, and some tips on how to get rid of it.

Colds come in all shapes and sizes

They can be big or small, include coughing or sneezing, and last a couple days or a couple weeks. That’s why diagnosis can be difficult. "It is difficult to distinguish the common cold from other illnesses such as bronchitis, pneumonia, and influenza without examining the patient," says Dr. Amsterdam. She's seen people come in thinking they just had a cold, when it ended up being something much more serious. That's why she recommends seeing a doctor just to be safe, instead of going down the Google rabbit hole. "This is one of the areas of medicine where the art and science are both required."