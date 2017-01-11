Everyday Habits That Are Secretly Ruining Your Health

Overusing your smartphone

Chances are high that you're hunched over your iPhone, scrolling and tapping away right now. Optometrists, like Dr. Steven A. Loomis, president of the American Optometric Association, warn that staring at screens is damaging your eyes, sleep patterns, and posture. "This prolonged exposure to blue light, which comes from high energy visible light that beams off of digital devices, not only harms the quality of sleep, but also leads to digital eye strain, headaches, dry eye, and neck and shoulder pain."

Of course, you're not going to throw away your phone or anything crazy, but you can take measures to reduce its impact on your health. "Doctors of optometry recommend powering down digital devices at least one hour before bed, adjusting device settings to filter out some of the blue light and visiting a doctor for a comprehensive eye exam to detect and address vision problems."