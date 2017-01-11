9 Myths About Carbs You Shouldn't Believe

Carbs have a bad rap. If you want to lose weight, you have to cut back on carbs, right? Or you were so out of shape this weekend because all you did was stuff your face with carbs, no?

Though there may be some truth to these beliefs, it would be kind of ridiculous to think that carbs are solely to blame. Give carbohydrates a break and stop parroting these myths. You just might learn to love donuts (again).



Your body doesn't really need carbs

Though it's technically possible to survive without carbs, it's less than ideal. Carbs are the main energy source for the brain, crossing the blood/brain barrier when they break down to glucose. "If you limit the amount of glucose going to the brain, your body finds another way to get that energy," says Leslie Bonci, founder of Active Eating Advice and the director of sports nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. "It ends up breaking down muscle to fuel the brain, like cannibalizing on itself in a way since there [isn't] a sufficient amount of carbs to pull from."