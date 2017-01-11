What to Eat to Combat All Your Vitamin Deficiencies

When the incredibly named Casimir Funk discovered vitamins in the early 1900s, he thought there were just a couple of them that explained deficiency diseases like scurvy and beriberi.

Now it’s well known that there are dozens of essential vitamins and minerals, and in most cases a well-balanced diet will get you enough of them -- you probably don’t know anyone who’s succumbed to scurvy. But there are some vitamins and minerals people in the US could use more of; here’s how to get them in your diet.