Diamonds and Space Flights: Incredible Things to Do With Your Body After You Die

First, the bad news: you're definitely going to die, and your funeral and casket are probably going to be expensive and bad for the environment. But it doesn't have to be that way. The green movement and a host of entrepreneurs have joined forces to reinvent the death industry, which, though morbid, is a welcome development. Here are just a few options you now have for the inevitable moment you do pass on.



DIY your own eco-friendly casket

Katrina Brees is an artist and founder of Fantastic Casket. She'll make you a custom casket (she also designs Mardi Gras floats, if that gives you an idea) or teach you to make your own. "Anything can be a casket," says Brees, whose goal is to decrease the amount of debt people take on during the burial and funeral process. "People think you have to have a wooden box, but you could be rolled in a sheet and put in the ground if you wanted to."